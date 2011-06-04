This entry was posted on Saturday, June 4th, 2011 at 11:57.

In this episode I speak again to Dr Rosemary Mardling from Monash University with an update on extra solar planets

– What kind of planets are being discovered?

– The HARPS spectrograph and its capability

– The radial velocity method

– How many extra solar planets have been discovered to date?

– The transiting method

– How big are the discovered extra solar planets?

– The Kepler satellite

– What kind of orbits are we finding with these discovered extra solar planets?

