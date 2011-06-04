141 – Dr Rosemary Mardling – Extra Solar Planet Update
In this episode I speak again to Dr Rosemary Mardling from Monash University with an update on extra solar planets
– What kind of planets are being discovered?
– The HARPS spectrograph and its capability
– The radial velocity method
– How many extra solar planets have been discovered to date?
– The transiting method
– How big are the discovered extra solar planets?
– The Kepler satellite
– What kind of orbits are we finding with these discovered extra solar planets?
