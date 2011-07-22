This entry was posted on Friday, July 22nd, 2011 at 13:50.

The Brains Matter podcast will be hosting a National Science Week event on Saturday the 20th of August, 2011 at the Monash Science Centre starting from 2:30pm.

Research scientist Evan Bittner will be joining OG to discuss elephants, what we know about them, their history, and the current situation with human-elephant conflict and the research work being done to tackle this issue.

There will also be some special guests – with a surprise or two in store!

Join in the live audience, ask questions, and enjoy a wonderful and lively discussion.

Clive Weeks will be providing live music for a great atmosphere – in fact, Clive has written a song especially for the occasion, and that is a treat in itself!

The event will be held in the main hall at Monash Science Centre, Building 74, Normanby Rd, Monash University, Clayton Campus, VIC 3800.

Contact mail at brainsmatter dot com via email to RSVP, or at the facebook event.

If you can’t be there on the day – never fear! The event will be streamed live as well as available as a podcast after the event.

Live Streaming Link

Event poster to put up around your school, university, or workplace can be found here