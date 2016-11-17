This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 14th, 2011 at 11:22.

In today’s episode, I speak to Dr Rosemary Mardling from Monash University on the 3-body problem and the n-body problem.

– What is the 3-body problem? How does it relate to astronomy?

– How was it worked out in the early days?

– What was Newton’s approach to the problem?

– How does the 3-body problem differ from the 2-body problem?

– In our solar system, what effects does the 3 or n body scenario provide?

– Henri Poincare and his attempt at the problem

– The relationship between the n-body problem and chaos

– The n-body problem and how it relates to the formation of the solar system and collisions in during the formation process

– Do changes in masses change the behaviour of a 3-body system?

– Is Tattooine a reality?

