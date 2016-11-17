146 – Five Years of Brains Matter
Today’s episode is a 5 year celebration of the podcast
– Listener feedback for the five year anniversary
– The five year anniversary competition winner
A discussion on science and society at the Brains Matter 5 year celebration where we discussed:
– education
– inspiration
– teachers
– governments and their inertia in pushing science education
– people’s perspective of science
– is the movement towards science getting better or worse?
– acceptance of science and ‘geek culture’
Thank you to everyone who has contributed, not just to this show, but to the show over the past five years as a whole.
