This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 12th, 2011 at 20:28.

In this episode, I talk to Kellie Caught, Head of Climate Change for WWF Australia, about the Say Yes Campaign. Topics discussed include:

– Kellie’s background

– The background of the carbon price in Australia and worldwide

– Kyoto

– How long has the EU had Emissions Trading Schemes?

– What is the ‘say yes’ campaign?

– Who is involved?

– The community response to the carbon price

– Where is the money for the carbon price going?

– What is the reality of job losses?

– Job growth from the Minerals Council research

– What about other countries?

– Energy producers moving to new cleaner energy technologies

– The loss of Australia’s research leadership overseas

– The current worldwide research position of Australia for renewable energy

– How to help with Say Yes

Today’s listener of the episode is Julia Cooper from Wales.

