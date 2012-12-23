This entry was posted on Sunday, December 23rd, 2012 at 14:26.

Today’s episode is part 3 of a 3 part series called “Where is my flying car?” organised and hosted by the University of Melbourne’s Physics Students Society. This final episode in this series primarily includes audience questions – some of the audio is difficult to hear from some parts of the audience, so apologies for that.

Hosted by Dr Roger Rassool, panel members included:

Dr Andi Horvath, Museum Victoria,

Dr Erica Sloan, Monash Institute on Pharmaceutical Science,

Tim Thwaites, Science writer,

and myself.

The listener of the episode for today’s episode is Megan Lynn Bensinger.

Thank you to the University of Melbourne PSS for the event.

Download MP3 of Ep 159