In today’s episode, I talk to Sir Harold Kroto, who shared the 1996 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the co-discovery of carbon-60, or Buckminsterfullerine.

We continue the discussion from episode 160, and talk about

– Stereotypes of scientists

– Science and natural philosophy

– What are non-science people interested in?

– Kids as scientists

– Meccano and engineering

– Some of the issues children face today and the barriers to science

– Science and funding

This is part 2 of a 2 part interview.

Today’s listener of the episode is Mulia Marzuki, from Melbourne, Australia.

