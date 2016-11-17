« Home

161 – Sir Harry Kroto – The State of Science

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 28th, 2013 at 12:17.

In today’s episode, I talk to Sir Harold Kroto, who shared the 1996 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the co-discovery of carbon-60, or Buckminsterfullerine.

We continue the discussion from episode 160, and talk about
– Stereotypes of scientists
– Science and natural philosophy
– What are non-science people interested in?
– Kids as scientists
– Meccano and engineering
– Some of the issues children face today and the barriers to science
– Science and funding

This is part 2 of a 2 part interview.

Today’s listener of the episode is Mulia Marzuki, from Melbourne, Australia.

