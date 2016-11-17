161 – Sir Harry Kroto – The State of Science
In today’s episode, I talk to Sir Harold Kroto, who shared the 1996 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the co-discovery of carbon-60, or Buckminsterfullerine.
We continue the discussion from episode 160, and talk about
– Stereotypes of scientists
– Science and natural philosophy
– What are non-science people interested in?
– Kids as scientists
– Meccano and engineering
– Some of the issues children face today and the barriers to science
– Science and funding
This is part 2 of a 2 part interview.
