162 – Dr Michael Brown – Lies, Damned Lies, and NRA Statistics
In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Michael Brown from Monash University about the mis-use of statistics in the public sphere, and specifically, about the American National Rifle Associations misrepresentations of data.
We talk about:
– The Australian context
– Australian gun control laws
– The subsequent experience after the implementation of these laws
– What the NRA are doing with Australian statistics
– Why are they doing this?
– The tactics used by those wishing to mis-use statistics
Today’s listener of the episode is Steve Briggs, from Melbourne, Australia.
Dr Brown’s article in The Conversation: Faking Waves; how the NRA and pro-gun Americans abuse crime stats