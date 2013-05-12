166 – Robert Lloyd – 50th Anniversary of Doctor Who – Part 1
Something a bit different for this episode – this year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic science fiction show, Doctor Who. I spoke to actor and comedian (and honourary 10th Time Lord) Rob Lloyd, also known as the Number 1 Doctor Who fan in the world, about the show.
This is the first of a two part interview.
Topics we discuss include:
– What is Doctor Who?
– What are some of the characteristics of the show?
– The Classic Doctor Who vs the Modern Doctor Who
– The actors who have played The Doctor
Today’s listener of the episode is Aatayna Hussain from Canada.