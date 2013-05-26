This entry was posted on Sunday, May 26th, 2013 at 03:09.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic science fiction show, Doctor Who. I spoke to actor and comedian (and honourary 10th Time Lord) Rob Lloyd, also known as the Number 1 Doctor Who fan in the world, about the show.

This is the second part of a two part interview.

Topics we discuss include:

– Doctor Who’s companions

– Doctor Who villians

– Other related shows

– The 50th anniversary of Doctor Who and what’s in store

– Rob’s background and Doctor Who shows

NOTE: This episode comes with a language warning

Today’s listener of the episode is Ellis Collins from Nottingham in the UK

