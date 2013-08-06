This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 6th, 2013 at 13:59.

The following recording is of the 2013 Astronomical Society of Australia’s Harley Wood Lecture, hosted by the Monash Centre for Astrophysics.

People, planets, stars, and even universes are born, they live for a while, and then die. Associate Professor Charles Lineweaver reviews what we now about the origin of the Earth and the origin of the life on it – the coming extinction of this life and the death of the Earth and Sun. The second law of thermodynamics is relevant to the birth and death of the universe.

Download MP3 of Ep 169

This episode is supported by the Monash Centre for Astrophysics

