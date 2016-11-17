174 – Dr Zara Dennis – From Sports Science and Geophysics to Teaching
Listen in as Dr Zara Dennis talks to us about her journey from sports science to teaching high school physics. In particular, Zara talks to us about:
– Her interest in geophysics and outer space
– Working with lasers
– What led to doing her PhD
– PhD that looked at electromagnetic to find gold mineralisation
– An explanation of the experiments Zara used for her research
– What other uses could these techniques be used for?
– Life as a teacher
– How cool science is!