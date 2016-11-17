This entry was posted on Thursday, September 3rd, 2015 at 12:51.

Listen in as Dr Zara Dennis talks to us about her journey from sports science to teaching high school physics. In particular, Zara talks to us about:

– Her interest in geophysics and outer space

– Working with lasers

– What led to doing her PhD

– PhD that looked at electromagnetic to find gold mineralisation

– An explanation of the experiments Zara used for her research

– What other uses could these techniques be used for?

– Life as a teacher

– How cool science is!

