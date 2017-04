This entry was posted on Saturday, May 7th, 2016 at 07:28.

Do you or someone you know dislike getting the needle? Well in today’s episode, I speak to Dr Anushi Rajapaksa from the Murdoch Children’s Institute on her research into delivering vaccinations via a spray.

We also talk about DNA vaccines and personalised medicine. Sounds intriguing!

To find out more, listen into the episode!

Download MP3 of Ep 176