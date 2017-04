This entry was posted on Friday, October 28th, 2016 at 09:20.

In today’s episode I speak to Dr Michael Childress from the Australian National University. He talks to me about his research into supernovae. During our conversations, we cover:

– His research into the progenitors of supernovae

– The techniques used to determine what type of stars they were before going supernovae

– The difference between the types of supernovae

– At what point would a star blow up?

Listen in!

Download MP3 of Ep 179