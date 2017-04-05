This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 09:26.

In today’s episode I speak to Anant Tanna from the University of New South Wales School of Physics, about his research on looking for invisible galaxies. During our conversation, we cover:

– What are invisible galaxies?

– How do we find distant galaxies that we can’t see via their own light?

– What are redshift distances?

– How does looking at neutral hydrogen emissions help show distances of galaxies?

– How are multiple galaxies detected along the same line of sight?

Download MP3 of Ep 181