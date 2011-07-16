This entry was posted on Saturday, July 16th, 2011 at 14:46.

Professor Richard Wassersug is from the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology from Dalhousie University in Canada. He is also a prostate cancer survivor, and I talked to him about his personal and academic interest in issues around prostate cancer, including:

– His personal experience with prostate cancer

– The link between his interest in herpetology and prostate cancer

– The effects of endocrine disrupting drugs

– The different types of castration and their effects

– The psychology of these drugs

– Some of the statistics around prostate cancer

– Androgen deprivation therapy

– The effects of testosterone and oestrogen

– The impact that western culture and society expectations on those undergoing this type of therapy

– Eunuchs in history

– The impact of testosterone on co-operation

– The relationship between testosterone and ageing

– The advantages of increased empathy

– The sociological impact of the ‘viagra culture’

– The extra effort required to tackle the side effects of androgen deprivation drugs

