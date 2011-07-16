142 – Prof Richard Wassersug – Prostate Cancer
Professor Richard Wassersug is from the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology from Dalhousie University in Canada. He is also a prostate cancer survivor, and I talked to him about his personal and academic interest in issues around prostate cancer, including:
– His personal experience with prostate cancer
– The link between his interest in herpetology and prostate cancer
– The effects of endocrine disrupting drugs
– The different types of castration and their effects
– The psychology of these drugs
– Some of the statistics around prostate cancer
– Androgen deprivation therapy
– The effects of testosterone and oestrogen
– The impact that western culture and society expectations on those undergoing this type of therapy
– Eunuchs in history
– The impact of testosterone on co-operation
– The relationship between testosterone and ageing
– The advantages of increased empathy
– The sociological impact of the ‘viagra culture’
– The extra effort required to tackle the side effects of androgen deprivation drugs
