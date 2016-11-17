This entry was posted on Thursday, October 13th, 2011 at 11:31.

Professor Brian Schmidt won the Nobel Prize for physics for 2011, for his work in helping discover that the universe was accelerating in it’s expansion, which came as a huge surprise to the whole astronomical community.

I spoke to Brian about his work for the 24/5/2009 episode of Brains Matter – for those of you who missed that, and for those who didn’t, and would enjoy hearing it once more, here it is again!

Download Encore MP3 of Ep 92

“When you know where you are going you never invent anything new” – Brian Schmidt. I wonder how many politicians who believe in funding only for short-term outcome-based research will take note.

Amusingly, after the interview, I joked with Brian that the work was worth a Nobel, and he humbly laughed it off!