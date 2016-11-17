This entry was posted on Thursday, November 3rd, 2016 at 10:40.

This Episode of Brains Matter celebrates the 10 year anniversary of the show. Yes, Brains Matter has hit the double figure mark. Starting out on the 16th of October 2006, the show has covered a wide range of topics and amazing guests.

In today’s show, I speak to Clive Weeks, who has been involved with the podcast for some time, and reminisce about the past ten years. The show is also a little bit of fun and turns things around a little bit – listen in to find out!

Also featured on today’s show are:

Richard Ogley

Karen Lewis

Allie Ford

Rob Lloyd

And a special thank you to Victoria from Russia for your contribution.

Download MP3 of Ep 180