« Home

« 180 – Ten Years of Brains Matter
182 – Joanna Corby – Galactic Large Organic Molecules »

181 – Anant Tanna – Searching for Invisible Galaxies

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 09:26.

In today’s episode I speak to Anant Tanna from the University of New South Wales School of Physics, about his research on looking for invisible galaxies. During our conversation, we cover:

– What are invisible galaxies?
– How do we find distant galaxies that we can’t see via their own light?
– What are redshift distances?
– How does looking at neutral hydrogen emissions help show distances of galaxies?
– How are multiple galaxies detected along the same line of sight?

Download MP3 of Ep 181

Donate via Paypal

Share|

Comment:

RSS 2.0" title="Subscribe to this posts comments via RSS 2.0">RSS subscribe