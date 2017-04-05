181 – Anant Tanna – Searching for Invisible Galaxies
In today’s episode I speak to Anant Tanna from the University of New South Wales School of Physics, about his research on looking for invisible galaxies. During our conversation, we cover:
– What are invisible galaxies?
– How do we find distant galaxies that we can’t see via their own light?
– What are redshift distances?
– How does looking at neutral hydrogen emissions help show distances of galaxies?
– How are multiple galaxies detected along the same line of sight?