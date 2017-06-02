This entry was posted on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 04:57.

In today’s episode, I speak to Joanna Corby, who was visiting the University of New South Wales from the University of Virginia, while doing research into Large Organic Molecules in High Mass Star Forming Regions in our galaxy.

We spoke about

– What region of our galaxy is being looked at?

– What are the major chemically distinct regions in this area?

– Are these chemical compounds restricted to these areas?

– How complex are these molecules?

– What is the relationship between this and life in space?

– How dense are these regions

– What does it mean in terms of the process of star formation?

Download MP3 of Ep 182