151 – Dr Robyn Pickering – Australopithecus Sedeba Update
In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Robyn Pickering from the University of Melbourne, with an update on the status of research regarding the discovery of Australopithecus Sedeba. Topics discussed include:
– the age of the Australopithecus Sedeba has been confirmed
– how the more accurate dates were determined
– how does this relate to homo?
– did Sedeba and Homo live side by side?
– is there a ‘discovery bias’ in terms of what has been discovered so far?
– were the caves that these bones found in habitable?
– do we know much about the behaviour of these creatures?
– what is the next step for research in this area?
– what are the different forms of Australopithecus?
