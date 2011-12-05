This entry was posted on Monday, December 5th, 2011 at 21:10.

In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Robyn Pickering from the University of Melbourne, with an update on the status of research regarding the discovery of Australopithecus Sedeba. Topics discussed include:

– the age of the Australopithecus Sedeba has been confirmed

– how the more accurate dates were determined

– how does this relate to homo?

– did Sedeba and Homo live side by side?

– is there a ‘discovery bias’ in terms of what has been discovered so far?

– were the caves that these bones found in habitable?

– do we know much about the behaviour of these creatures?

– what is the next step for research in this area?

– what are the different forms of Australopithecus?

