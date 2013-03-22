This entry was posted on Friday, March 22nd, 2013 at 22:48.

In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Michael Brown from Monash University about the mis-use of statistics in the public sphere, and specifically, about the American National Rifle Associations misrepresentations of data.

We talk about:

– The Australian context

– Australian gun control laws

– The subsequent experience after the implementation of these laws

– What the NRA are doing with Australian statistics

– Why are they doing this?

– The tactics used by those wishing to mis-use statistics

Today’s listener of the episode is Steve Briggs, from Melbourne, Australia.

Dr Brown’s article in The Conversation: Faking Waves; how the NRA and pro-gun Americans abuse crime stats