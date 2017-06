This entry was posted on Monday, August 18th, 2014 at 02:03.

In today’s episode, I speak to Dr Lisa Harvey-Smith from the CSIRO, about the Square Kilometre Array project.

– What is the the Square Kilometre Array Project?

– The results of the decision on where to host the project

– What are the different parts of he SKA project

– The Murchison Widefield Array

This episode is supported by the Monash Centre for Astrophysics