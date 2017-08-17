184 – Dr Zara Dennis – SciFly STEM Outreach
In today’s episode I speak to Dr Zara Dennis, who has appeared on the podcast previously. We catch up on what she’s been up to since we last spoke, and I talked to her after she
Topics we cover include:
– Mixing Zara’s interest in flying with education
– What sparked her interest in flying
– Her piloting career
– The Growing Teacher Tall Poppies Award
– The Amazing Spaghetti Machine contest
– Her collaboration with PrimeSci in providing holiday programmes to children
– Taking her classes out to remote and rural communities
– Women in Aviation International’s involvement in the programme
– Future extensions to the Sci Fly programme
– The need to encourage females into STEM subjects
The web page of Sci Fly STEM Outreach is:
http://www.sciflystemoutreach.com.au/