This entry was posted on Sunday, September 18th, 2011 at 10:55.

In today’s show, I speak to Marita Cheng, the founder of Robogals. Topics we discuss include:

– Marita’s background

– What inspired her to go into engineering?

– How did Robogals get started?

– What are the aims of Robogals?

– Who is it targeting?

– What does it do at schools?

– What is the international footprint of Robogals?

– The skills that Robogals teaches students and its own volunteers

– What are the statistics around females and studying technical courses?

– What other activities does Robogals provide?

Today’s listener of the episode is Brad Milne.

Download MP3 of Ep 147

You can donate by clicking on the button above, and subscribe by subscribing in iTunes