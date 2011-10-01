This entry was posted on Saturday, October 1st, 2011 at 05:34.

In this episode, I speak to Michael Roache, the Program Manager for Threatened Species at the World Wildlife Fund – Australia. He spoke to me about:

– Michael’s background

– National Threatened Species Day

– How many threatened species do we have in Australia?

– What are macropods?

– The relationship between threatened species and the ecosystem

– Examples of successful action on threatened species

– What kind of macropods are more susceptible in Australia?

– The categories of being endangered

– The Ten Year Action Plan for Australian Macropods

– Why it was written

– Systematic approaches to recover threatened species

– How long do such efforts take?

– What is the financial cost of recoveries?

– How does this compare to other spending by governments?

– What are the flow on effects of threatened species?

– The goals of the action plan

The Action Plan can be viewed online here: http://www.wwf.org.au/news_resources/resource_library/?2940/The-action-plan-for-threatened-Australian-macropods-2011-2021

Today’s listener of the episode is Kathryn Aldridge from the US.

Download MP3 of Ep 148

You can donate by clicking on the button above, and subscribe by subscribing in iTunes