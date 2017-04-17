147 – Marita Cheng – Who are the Robogals?
In today’s show, I speak to Marita Cheng, the founder of Robogals. Topics we discuss include:
– Marita’s background
– What inspired her to go into engineering?
– How did Robogals get started?
– What are the aims of Robogals?
– Who is it targeting?
– What does it do at schools?
– What is the international footprint of Robogals?
– The skills that Robogals teaches students and its own volunteers
– What are the statistics around females and studying technical courses?
– What other activities does Robogals provide?
Today’s listener of the episode is Brad Milne.
