This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 20th, 2011 at 00:44.

In today’s episode, I talk to Brains Matter regular, Dr Corin Storkey, from the Heart Research Centre in Sydney. He talks to us about new research into a type of sugar that could prevent heart disease!

We talk about:

– the patent that has been filed on a new sugar based compound

– how the sugar helps fight heart disease

– are these the types of sugar we normally eat?

– a description of Atherosclerosis

– how oxidation helps with this type of heart disease

– how does this affect fat?

– some of the effects of Atherosclerosis

– the work Corin has been doing

– is this work recovery or treatment?

– the enzyme that helps clean out your system

– what household product this is similar to

– why is your snot green?

– the element selenium, and how it relates to Corin’s research

– some of the attributes of selenium

– stereo chemistry

– some thoughts on how will this compound be distributed

– some commentary on the amounts and types of fat from different cultures, how the relation to heart disease changes based on diet

– and an out-take at the end!

