This entry was posted on Sunday, January 22nd, 2012 at 06:01.

In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Duncan Galloway, ARC Future Fellow at Monash University. His interest is in Neutron Star Binaries and I talked to him about this:

– Duncan’s background

– What is a neutron star?

– How big is a neutron star?

– How does a neutron star stay together?

– The formation of neutron stars

– What happens in a binary system where one is a neutron star?

– Is it possible to have twin neutron binaries?

– What is the difference between a pulsar and a neutron star?

– How fast do these systems spin?

– What causes ‘hot spots’ on a neutron star?

– How dense is a neutron star?

– Are neutron stars really made from neutrons?

– How do we make measurements from neutron stars?

Today’s listener of the episode is Lisa Clague from France.

