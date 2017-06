This entry was posted on Sunday, March 25th, 2012 at 04:04.

In today’s episode, I speak to Alom Shaha, a science teacher and communicator from the UK. Alom has worked on television shows researching science, and is well known in science communication circles. He recently published a book called The Young Atheists Handbook, and spoke to me about his views on science, religion, freedom from religion, and what is important in life.

Download MP3 of Ep 154