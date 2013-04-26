This entry was posted on Friday, April 26th, 2013 at 14:09.

In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Michael Brown from Monash University about the peer review process in science.

We talk about:

– What the Peer Review Process is

– How the Peer Review Process helps

– The issues with Peer Review

– What is the issue with positive and negative scientific results?

– The effects of these on the various areas of science

– What is being done to reduce these issues with the process?

Today’s listener of the episode is Angela Boldt from Texas, USA.

Dr Brown’s article in The Conversation: Peer Review isn’t perfect and the media doesn’t always help