165 – Dr Michael Brown – The Peer Review Process
In today’s episode, I talk to Dr Michael Brown from Monash University about the peer review process in science.
We talk about:
– What the Peer Review Process is
– How the Peer Review Process helps
– The issues with Peer Review
– What is the issue with positive and negative scientific results?
– The effects of these on the various areas of science
– What is being done to reduce these issues with the process?
Today’s listener of the episode is Angela Boldt from Texas, USA.
Dr Brown’s article in The Conversation: Peer Review isn’t perfect and the media doesn’t always help