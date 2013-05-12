This entry was posted on Sunday, May 12th, 2013 at 09:10.

Something a bit different for this episode – this year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic science fiction show, Doctor Who. I spoke to actor and comedian (and honourary 10th Time Lord) Rob Lloyd, also known as the Number 1 Doctor Who fan in the world, about the show.

This is the first of a two part interview.

Topics we discuss include:

– What is Doctor Who?

– What are some of the characteristics of the show?

– The Classic Doctor Who vs the Modern Doctor Who

– The actors who have played The Doctor

Today’s listener of the episode is Aatayna Hussain from Canada.

