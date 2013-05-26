167 – Robert Lloyd – 50th Anniversary of Doctor Who – Part 2
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic science fiction show, Doctor Who. I spoke to actor and comedian (and honourary 10th Time Lord) Rob Lloyd, also known as the Number 1 Doctor Who fan in the world, about the show.
This is the second part of a two part interview.
Topics we discuss include:
– Doctor Who’s companions
– Doctor Who villians
– Other related shows
– The 50th anniversary of Doctor Who and what’s in store
– Rob’s background and Doctor Who shows
NOTE: This episode comes with a language warning
Today’s listener of the episode is Ellis Collins from Nottingham in the UK