This entry was posted on Sunday, July 14th, 2013 at 06:45.

In today’s episode, I talk to Matthew Witkowski, a PhD student at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, on his research into the relationship between the Ikaros Gene and Leukemia.

We discuss:

– Matt’s background

– A definition of leukaemia

– Matt’s work in his PhD

– What is the Ikaros gene?

– What is the relationship between Ikaros and leukaemia?

– What are the possible outcomes from this research?

