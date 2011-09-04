This entry was posted on Sunday, September 4th, 2011 at 08:35.

This episode is the audio from the National Science Week live show recorded at the Monash Science Centre. You can download the presentation and the lyrics to the song at the Brains Matter web site.

A live audience enjoyed hearing from the range of guests at the Brains Matter live show – first up was Professor Roger Short, one of the world’s leading experts on elephants. Roger spoke about the history of elephants, his research on elephants done over decades and in various countries, and his dedication to the creatures.

Research scientist Evan Bitter then spoke about his own work around Human Elephant Conflict, elephant vocalisations, and the work done in combining these two areas to help save both human and elephant lives.

The audience then heard from the A Future With Elephants organisation – how they started, what their aims are, and the projects they are currently undertaking in South East Asia to help the conservation effort to save the Asian Elephant.

Listen in to this fascinating and enjoyable discussion.

You can download the presentation that is discussed in the talk at this link

Lyrics to The Elephant in the Room, written by Clive Richard Weeks for the show.

